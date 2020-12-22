'Once Upon A Holiday' Cast Boasts Of Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell And More

Once Upon a Holiday is an interesting romantic drama film helmed by James Head. The film is set when a princess leaves her entourage to visit New York City on Christmas and encounters a young man who shows a stunning stranger to his side of the city. The film released on November 25, 2015, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for acting skills and storyline. The film is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Know who is a part of Once Upon a Holiday cast below:

The cast of Once Upon a Holiday

Briana Evigan as Katie

In the Once Upon a Holiday cast, actor Briana Evigan essays the role of Katie who is Princess. In the trailer, Princess Katie sneaks out of the hotel room to roam and explore the city of New York. As she begins her adventurous journey, she goes on to encounter some difficult moments as someone steals her wallet and runs away. As she goes on to find the thieves, Katie bumps into a local who helps her. The actor was lauded by fans and critics for her acting skills in the movie.

Also read | 'Chicago Med' Cast Headlined By Nick Gehlfuss, Yaya DaCosta, Torrey DeVitto & Many More

Paul Campbell as Jack Langdon

In the cast of Once Upon a Holiday, Paul Campbell essays the role of Jack Langdon who is a resident of New York. In the film, Jack bumps into Princess Katie who loses her wallet and he soon goes on to help her find it. In the process of finding her wallet, the duo falls in love with each other and express it towards the end of the movie.

Greg Evigan as George Hoult

In the series, Greg Evigan essays the role of George Hoult, who is Katie’s mother’s kind attorney. George always sympathises with Katie for wanting to live her own life. The actor starred in few scenes in the movie but he made sure that he gained recognition for his work.

Also read | 'Dirty Dozen' Cast Boasts Of Actors Such As Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine And More

Once Upon a Holiday supporting cast

Tony Alcantar as Simon in Once Upon a Holiday

Kayden Magnuson as Katie Hollingston at 8 in Once Upon a Holiday

Casey Manderson as Ross in Once Upon a Holiday

Al Miro as Shifty man in Once Upon a Holiday

Sunita Prasad as Trish in Once Upon a Holiday

Jacqueline Samuda as Margaret Wickersham in Once Upon a Holiday

Also read | Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan's Girlfriend? Domestic Violence Arrest Triggers Flurry Of Searches

Also read | Laguna Beach Cast Reunites After 16 Years For A Good Cause; Watch The Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.