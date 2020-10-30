Cameron Diaz Says 'have To Live To Be Like 107' After Becoming Mother At The Age Of 47

Cameron Diaz recently opened up about giving birth and experiencing motherhood at the age of 47. The actor welcomed her baby daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden on December 30, 2019. In her recent conversation with Naomi Campbell on the latter's YouTube show, No Filter, Cameron Diaz said, "A lot of people do it the other way around ... they get married and have a family in their youth". "I'm kind of doing it in the second half of my life", she added.

Cameron on giving birth at 47

Further, in the interview with Naomi, Cameron told her, "The only pressure for me now is I have to live to be, like, 107, you know? No pressure!". She also added that this phase of her life is her "sweet spot and happiest time in her life". Cameron Diaz went on to call motherhood "the most gratifying time in my life".

Talking about parenthood, Cameron said:

"Even with all of the amazing experiences I've had in travelling and accomplishments of working hard and putting things into the world I'm proud of ... I know, this is really the most gratifying time in my life, to be in this place, to get here," "Having a family when you're young ... it's like anything when you're young: You do it. But when you're my age and you decide to do it, it's a real choice. You really have to work hard for it."

In the same interview with Naomi Campbell, Cameron Diaz also revealed that she might make a comeback in Hollywood. She was last seen in Annie, opposite Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne, released in 2014. Miss Hannigan was her final role.

Talking about the same, Diaz said, "I'll come back and people will be like, 'There's a new older actress on the scene!". "You should never say never", the Charlie's Angels' actor added. Some best Cameron Diaz movies include The Mask, My Best Friend's Wedding, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Charlie's Angels, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, What Happens in Vegas, The Other Woman, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Bad Teacher and many others.

