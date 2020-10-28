Leonardo DiCaprio Urges Fans To 'vote Early' And 'have A Plan In Place'; Posts A Reminder

Leonardo DiCaprio recently shared a post on social media urging his fans to vote. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture that read 'One Week', pointing out that US Presidential Elections 2020 will be due in a week on November 3, Tuesday. Leonardo DiCaprio wrote, 'However you choose to - make sure you vote'. Take a look at Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post.

Leonardo DiCaprio asks fans to vote

Here, Leonardo DiCaprio simply shared a black backdrop post that read as 'One Week'. The actor shared this post to increase awareness amongst his fans and followers regarding the importance of voting. He told his fans that the US Presidential Elections 2020 is one of the most important elections of their lifetime. He also added that everyone should have a plan in place and urged everyone to vote early.

A few hours after posting the above picture, Leonardo DiCaprio also posted another picture on his page. He added two images explaining the record numbers during the elections. The first picture read as 'Fact: Record numbers have already voted. Have you? #TuesdayTruths'. The second image of this series urged an action, 'Action: Vote this week. Vote in person. vote with a friend. #TuesdayTruths'. Take a look at the actor's Instagram post.

On October 24, Leonardo DiCaprio posted a video about voting. He revealed a different route people can take in order to vote early for the US Elections. The video talks about voters' safety during the pandemic situation. In this video, Leonardo DiCaprio explained that voting arenas across the country are being sanitized for the voters' safety. He urged his fans not to worry about the virus and cast an early vote.

The video featured different arenas where American sportsmen created history for their respective teams. Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram video's caption read as 'Did you know? You can now vote safely – and early – at arenas across the country. Find your local arena at MakeHistoryHere.org @electionsupercenters #MakeHistoryHere #VenuesForVoters'. Take a look at the Instagram video shared by the actor.

