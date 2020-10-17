Cameron Diaz Responds To Fan Reactions To Her And Nicole Richie Being Related

Cameron Diaz is one of the most popular leading ladies of Hollywood. She has starred mostly in comedy-centric movies in her career. Recently, her playful response regarding fans discovering that Nicole Richie is her sister-in-law has made waves on social media. Read ahead to know her reaction.

Cameron Diaz’s playful response to fans

Cameron Diaz is just as playful in real life as the roles she plays in movies. On October 13, 2020, Betches media’s content director pointed out on Twitter that Cameron Diaz and fashion designer Nicole Richie are sisters-in-law. This tweet came upon as quite a revelation for her followers. This tweet was also posted on the Betches media Instagram handle which also caught Cameron Diaz’s attention. She made a playful reply to by adding a twin emojis and two wink emojis.

Cameron Diaz’s reply had gone viral instantly. Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie are related through their husbands. Cameron Diaz married Benji Madden in 2015 while Nicole Richie married Benji’s twin brother Joel Madden in 2010. In fact, it was Nicole who introduced Cameron and Benji.

Cameron Diaz had also posted a picture of her hugging Richie. In the caption, she was appreciating Nicole’s capsule collection. She captioned the photo, “We're sisters because of our misters and I am SO impressed by and proud of how talented she is. Her capsule collection at Revolve is a wonderful reflection of her spirit and her style; sexy and chic, playful and grounded, feminine with a hint of masculine, retro yet contemporary. Congrats and ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ @nicolerichie #hohxrevolve”.

Cameron Diaz is known for the fun roles she plays in movies. She was a model before she began her acting career. She made her debut with the famous 1994 movie The Mask. She starred alongside Jim Carrey in the movie. The film went out to be a huge hit among masses.

Later, she went to star in There Something About Mary in 1998 and Gangs of New York in 2002. She is famous for her role in the Charlie’s Angels movie franchise. She played the role of Natalie Cook in it. She also starred alongside Tom Cruise in the action-thriller movie Knight And Day. She last made an appearance in The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020.

Image courtesy- @camerondiaz and @nicolerichie Instagram

