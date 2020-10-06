Cast Of 'Mission Impossible Rogue Nation' Features Hollywood's Top Picked Actors; See

Mission Impossible Rogue Nation was the fifth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series. The film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie. The cast of Mission Impossible Rogue Nation featured Hollywood's top picked actors from Tom Cruise to Rebecca Ferguson. Take a look at the cast below.

The cast of Mission Impossible Rogue Nation

1. Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt

Mission Impossible Rogue Nation featured Tom Cruise as the lead protagonist Ethan Matthew Hunt. In the film, Hunt who is an IMF agent is assigned with a mission to hang outside of a military aircraft 5,000 feet above the ground to recover a package that contains a toxic nerve gas. If you ever wondered how old was Tom Cruise in Rogue Nation, then the answer is the actor was 52 years when he played the character of Ethan Hunt in Rogue Nation.

2. Jeremy Runner as William Brandt

William Brandt essayed by Jeremy Runner is an IMF Field Operations Director in the film. Jeremy kick-started his career by making appearances in films such as Dahmer and Neo Ned. Jeremy was nominated as the Best Actor in the film The Hurt Locker by Academy Award. Runner gained popularity after his role of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films such as Thor, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War.

3. Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn

In the film, Benji Dunn is a technical field agent. Simon John Pegg rose to prominence as the co-creator of the Channel 4 sitcom titled Spaced. Pegg along with Nick Frost wrote the sci-fi film Paul that released in 2011 and starred in the same film.

4. Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust

For those wondering who is the woman in Mission Impossible rogue nation, the answer is Rebecca Ferguson. She essayed the role of an MI6 agent who is undercover in the Syndicate. Rebecca began her career with the Swedish soap-opera Nya tider. She was later spotted in the portrayal of Elizabeth Woodville in The White Queen. Ferguson also starred in the musical film The Greatest Showman.

5. Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell

Ving Rhames essayed the role of Luther Stickell in the film. Luther is an IMF agent who specialized in computer and one of Ethan’s closest ally. Some of Rahmes’ films include Jacob’s Ladder, Dave, Striptease, Don King: Only in America, Bringing Out the Dead and Baby Boy.

Other cast members of Mission Impossible Rogue Nation

The rest of the cast featured Sean Harris, Simon McBurney and Zhang Jingchu. The film also starred Tom Hollander and Jens Hulten. Apart from them, Alec Baldwin, Hermione Corfield and Rupert Wickham appeared on the film.

