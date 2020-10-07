'The Outpost' Cast Boasts Of Scott Eastwood, Orlando Bloom & Other Popular Hollywood Names

American real-life inspired war drama The Outpost is directed by Rud Lurie. The story is based on a book by the name The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor. It was penned by Jake Tapper. The book is about the Battle of Kamdesh, a war-torn, an under-conflict region in Afghanistan. Originally the film had an early 2020 release, but the release was pushed due to the pandemic situation.

After stalling the release day for a few months, the film was finally released on Premium VOD and selected theatres. According to a report in Variety, the film was critically acclaimed for its action as well representation of the soldiers. The Outpost cast is made of several acclaimed actors from the industry, read about the actors who made into the Bravo Troop amid others.

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood essayed the role of Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha. He is a tough headed sergeant in the Operation Enduring Freedom. He is the central character in the plot, as the story begins when he arrives at the outpost.

Caleb Landry Jones

Caleb Landry Jones is essaying the role of specialist Ty Michael Carter in the reel story. He is one of the key players who helped Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV take down 400 insurgents.

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom is essaying the role of Captain Benjamin D. Keating. The soldier was also responsible for helping the Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV to take down enemies along the treacherous border of Afghanistan.

Jack Kesy

Jack Kesy is in the shoes of Sgt. Josh Kirk, another soldier part of the troop in the war story.

Cory Hardrict

The Outpost cast Cory Hardrict was in the shoes of Sgt. Vernon Martin for the real-life inspired story.

Milo Gibson

Milo Gibson will be seen as Captain Robert Yllescas in the cast of The Outpost.

Jacob Scipio

the outpost cast 2020 also has Jacob Scipio essaying the role of Staff Sgt. Justin T. Gallegos, another major factor during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Taylor John Smith

Taylor John Smith can be seen as First Lt Andrew Bundermann in the real-story inspired war drama. He is also a part of the Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV.

Marin Rangelov

Marin Rangelov is essaying the role of Nasir, a Taliban spy who leaks valuable information to the enemy. He is also responsible for making The Outpost characters face major bloodshed when 400 Taliban insurgents raid the north-eastern Afghanistan region.

