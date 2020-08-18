Camila Cabello Shares A Picture And Fans Assume She's Wearing Shawn Mendes' Sweatshirt

Amid the breakup rumours, Camila Cabello recently shared a stunning candid picture of her playing the guitar. Seeing this post, fans believe that the singer is wearing Shawn Mendes' sweatshirt and they cannot keep calm about it. Fans went all out to comment about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Camila shared a picture of her playing an electric guitar. In the picture, the Havana singer can be seen sporting a grey and black sweatshirt along with white pants. She went on to complete her look with a messy braided hair, hoop earrings and dewy makeup. Along with the picture, the singer also wrote, “I love this magical mysterious ineffable music thingy majigg so much”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing the post, fans and netizens went all out to comment on all things nice. Fans went on to praise the singer for her upcoming music and this picture. However, true fans of Shawn and Camila have noticed something in the post.

Netizens went on to recognise Shawn’s sweatshirt and commented on the comment section. One of the users wrote, “this is Shawn’s cardigan”. While the other user wrote, “I wonder whose sweater that is”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Did Shawn and Camila split?

According to a source who talked about the couple on InTouch Weekly, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello have decided to spend some time apart. The couple spent their lockdown at Camila 's residence as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The Lost in Japan singer Shawn Mendes, however, later decided to return to California.

It's also speculated that Shawn and Camila are currently working on new projects. Therefore, they needed some separate time to develop individually. Reports allegedly suggested that admitting this fact was difficult for the pair but they knew it would only be for the best. It is also reported that Shawn and Camila still communicate with each other and love each other as well. Furthermore, the two of them still follow each other on Instagram.

On the work front

Camila Cabello has reportedly been indulging in a lot of writing recently. The singer recently took Twitter to share a picture of herself. Camila shared a picture that features one guitar and 2 synthesizers. In the tweet, Camilla said she has been writing a lot of new songs. Take a look at the post below.

sending so much love to everyone. been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place. reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. let’s be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others todayâœ¨ pic.twitter.com/69FCp0pu0n — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 11, 2020

