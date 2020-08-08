Camila Cabello Addresses 'that' Kiss With Shawn Mendes During Q&A Segment

Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Halsey, and Zara Larsson appeared on a fun segment, “Answering the Internet: The Girls Edition” held by the channel, Planet Radio. In the segment, the artists had to answer the questions that their fans have asked them on the internet. During the on-going segment, Camila Cabello addresses “that” kiss with Shawn Mendes.

Also Read | Camila Cabello Shares Loved Up Picture With Beau Shawn Mendes And Their Dogs Amid Lockdown

Camila Cabello addresses “that” kiss with Shawn Mendes

While Camila Cabello was on the show, she was asked to answer some of the questions asked by her fans on the internet. A fan asked Camila, does she and Shawn Mendes normally kiss the way they were in one of their earlier posted pictures, referring to the one where they were “kissing like a fish”. To answer this question, Camila Cabello obviously said, “No, that was the joke”. A fan also asked the artist if she and Shawn Mendes could become their parents. To this question, Camila Cabello said, “send in your adoption application, we will definitely look over it”.

Also Read | Singer Camila Cabello Talks About Her Struggle With OCD, Says She Was Desperate For Relief

Not just Camila, but even other singing sensations who appeared on the segment like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Halsey, and Zara Larsson, were asked some bizarre questions by their fans. When a fan asked Selena Gomez if they can marry her, she said, “I don’t know, my track record hasn’t been so great”. When a fan wrote on the internet, asking “Why is Dua Lipa taking so long to ask me out?”, Dua Lipa said, “maybe you should ask yourself that and not me”.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Posed Alongside Camila Cabello

During the segment, Halsey also revealed that a feminist march is an ideal date for her. When a fan asked Zara Larsson if she could be their girlfriend, she said, “I am already taken, but if I weren’t, I would definitely hit you up”. When a fan wrote on the internet and asked, “Can Halsey be my prom date? I am all alone”, Halsey said, “You can’t do this to me. So now I want to find her”. When a fan wrote on the internet, “Why is Dua Lipa such a queen?”, Dua Lipa said, “I am not, really, you are”.

Also Read | Nick Jonas And Camila Cabello's Throwback Pics Will Make Your Day, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.