Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello On A Break? Read To Know More

Are you wondering, "Did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello break-up"? According to a source who spoke about the couple to InTouch Weekly, the Canadian singer Shawn Mendes and his girlfriend Camila Cabello have decided to spend some time apart. The couple spent their lockdown at Camila’s residence due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, the Lost in Japan singer Shawn Mendes later decided to return to California.

According to the source quoted by InTouch Weekly, Havana singer Camila Cabello had initially decided to return to Los Angeles with Mendes. However, the couple then changed their mind and decided to spend some time apart. The couple spent most of 2019 together, according to reports. They were not only ‘in love’ but also best friends.

Further, the two also had busy schedules in the past year. According to a report by In Touch, 2019 was a ‘whirlwind’ for the couple. However, they supported each other a lot during the period. The couple has not faced any major issues, however, they reportedly now wish to spend some time apart.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are speculated to be working on new albums currently. They hence needed some time apart to grow individually. Sources have reportedly claimed that it was difficult for the pair to admit this fact, however, they knew that it would only be for the best. The two are not expressing a lack of affection in any manner. Shawn and Camila still communicate with each other and also love each other. Further, the two still follow each other on Instagram.

Camila Cabello:

The Havana artist Camila Cabello has reportedly been indulging in a lot of writing lately. Recently, the singer took to Twitter to share a picture of herself. The photograph shared by Camila features a guitar and 2 synthesizers. In the tweet, Camilla mentioned that she had been writing a lot of new music.

Further, she said that the music was coming from a ‘pure place’. She also expressed her thoughts about living in the moment and asked people to be kind to themselves. Camila’s tweet has received about 67.6k likes, 10.2k retweets and counting. You can check out the Tweet here:

sending so much love to everyone. been writing a lot of new music and it’s coming from a really pure place. reminding myself everyday that life is now; and not in yesterday or tomorrow. let’s be extra gentle, soft, and kind to ourselves and others today✨ pic.twitter.com/69FCp0pu0n — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 11, 2020

Shawn Mendes’ Instagram:

Shawn Mendes has a huge fan following on Instagram. As of date, he enjoys about 56 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. Recently he took to Instagram to announce the launch of his new guitar.

He captioned the post as, “So excited to launch The Shawn Mendes Foundation x @fender limited edition Musicmaster guitar, and a line of foundation merch, both benefiting the @shawnfoundation’s efforts to support young changemakers & the causes dear to them. Visit fender.com/shawnmendes for more info & shop.shawnmendesfoundation.org to shop now”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

