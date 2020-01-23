Camila Cabello Says She And Shawn Mendes Will Do THIS If They Win Grammy 2020

Senorita fame singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to be huge fans of Grammy-winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Camila Cabello, who has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammys along with Shawn Mendes, joked that she and Shawn will accept the award in underwear if they win the Grammys. Three years ago, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots had collected the Grammy award in their underwear.

Camila Cabello said in the interview that she and Shawn will accept the awards in underwear just like Twenty One Pilots and she is serious about it. But later she said no she is just kidding and this will not work. As she needs to work out hard before she takes any decision like this.

Camila also mentioned that it is a great honour for her to share this achievement with Shawn Mendes. She also said that all this feels really special to her to share this kind of experience with someone that is first and foremost her best friend. She also shared that she has known him for a very long time now and this is just a very special feeling and honour for her. She also shared that Shawn was actually the first person that she wrote a song with and it worked for both.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' Senorita song nominated for Grammys 2020:

The 2020 Grammys take place on January 26, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Shawn Mendes Instagram

