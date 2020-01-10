Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Twin In Black While Shopping In London, See Pics

Since Senorita's release, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been low-key about their relationship. The duo is reported to be in a relationship. Recently, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted shopping together at Waitrose in London. The two touched down London together and have been keeping a pretty low profile whilst across the pond.

Well, the question is what exactly are the I Know What You Did Last Summer's singers doing in London.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in London

Shawn with Camila today in London pic.twitter.com/LDIjhtnNzf — Shawn Mendes Updates (@ShawnM_Updates) January 6, 2020

According to Shawn Mendes's fan account, the duo was spotted shopping at Waitrose in London. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen twinning in the picture. Both wore black jackets and black boots. Camila was also seen holding some munchies.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Toronto Trip

The singers were also seen spending their Christmas vacation together. Both had taken time off over Christmas after busy work schedules and spent New Years together in Shawn's hometown of Toronto. The couple's pictures of holding hands in the snow went viral over the social media and were loved by the fans.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello out in Toronto yesterday ❤️ #3 pic.twitter.com/Xx98fG2uUg — Shawn Mendes Media (@ShawnM_HQ) January 2, 2020

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello out together in Toronto today pic.twitter.com/HyVUVVh1J6 — Shawn Mendes Media (@ShawnM_HQ) December 31, 2019

On the career front, Camila just dropped her second album, Romance. Shawn has wrapped up a mammoth world tour that spanned 10 months. Since Summer 2019, the couple has been travelling to places together. After San Fransisco, they travelled together to LA, Miami, Canada, New York and now London.

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - @shawnmendes

