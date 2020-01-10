The Debate
The Debate
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Twin In Black While Shopping In London, See Pics

Music

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been together since their song release, Senorita. Read on to know what Shawn and Camila were doing in London. See pictures.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shawn Mendes

Since Senorita's release, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have been low-key about their relationship. The duo is reported to be in a relationship. Recently, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted shopping together at Waitrose in London. The two touched down London together and have been keeping a pretty low profile whilst across the pond.

Well, the question is what exactly are the I Know What You Did Last Summer's singers doing in London. 

ALSO READ | 5 most romantic Shawn Mendes songs that will make you fall in love again

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in London

According to Shawn Mendes's fan account, the duo was spotted shopping at Waitrose in London. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen twinning in the picture. Both wore black jackets and black boots. Camila was also seen holding some munchies. 

ALSO READ | Camila Cabello can't stop gushing over THIS trait of boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Toronto Trip 

The singers were also seen spending their Christmas vacation together. Both had taken time off over Christmas after busy work schedules and spent New Years together in Shawn's hometown of Toronto. The couple's pictures of holding hands in the snow went viral over the social media and were loved by the fans. 

ALSO READ | Did Camila Cabello dedicate a song from 'Romance' to Shawn Mendes?

On the career front, Camila just dropped her second album, Romance. Shawn has wrapped up a mammoth world tour that spanned 10 months. Since Summer 2019, the couple has been travelling to places together. After San Fransisco, they travelled together to LA, Miami, Canada, New York and now London. 

ALSO READ | Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's best appearances together as a couple

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - @shawnmendes

 

 

Published:
