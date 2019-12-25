Top Camila Cabello Collaborations That You Must Listen To Right Away

Camila Cabello is a popular Cuban-American singer, songwriter and actor. She rose to fame in the year 2012 as a member of the group Fifth Harmony. But it wasn't until the year 2017 that she received fame when her debut song Crying In The Club was released. Her debut album titled Camila appeared in the Billboard list 200. Here are some of Camila Cabello's best collaborations that you should listen to:

Camila Cabello's collaborations

Senorita

Camila Cabello's song Senorita is her second collaboration with the popular Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. It was released on June 21, 2019. The music video gained a lot of popularity with 26 million views in the first 24 hours. The song scored many hits.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

This is yet another one of Camilla Cabello's collaborations with Shawn Mendes. The song is from Shawn Mendes debut album, Handwritten. It was released in the year 2015. It reached the Top 20 on US Billboard Hot 100.

Know No Better

This is another Camila Cabello's collaborations that you should listen to. The song features Camila Cabello, Travis Scott and Quavo. The song was released in the year 2017. This number is quite unique as the song collaborates with rappers.

Bad Things

This song was originally titled as It's Complicated. It is yet another one fo Camilla Cabello's collaborations with hip hop artist Machine Gun Kelly. The song is from the album Bloom. It was released in the year 2016.

Love Incredible

This is the fourth single from the album 9. This was Camilla Cabello's first music collaboration release after Fifth Harmony. It was released in the year 2017. The duration of the song is 02:59.

