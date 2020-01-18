Camila Cabello Covers Boyfriend Shawn Mendes' 'If I Can't Have You', Fans Can't Keep Calm

The Senorita stars Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes sparked dating rumours soon after their song became a global hit. The two have been dating and they keep giving major goals to fans with their cute interactions. The duo welcomed the new year together while in Canada.

Camila Cabello covers Shawn Mendes' If I Can't Have You and fans can't keep calm

Source: Camila Cabello's Instagram

Camila reignited flames with her cute gesture on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she made an appearance. Camila and James were involved in a Riff off where the two artists sang a song from 2019. The two stars immediately gave fans a treat when they the hits from that year. However, Camila stole the show when she sang a sexy version of If I Cant Have you.

.@Camila_Cabello singing a @ShawnMendes song...the power this clip has. pic.twitter.com/PewjZXGqAo — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 17, 2020

The song is one of os the biggest hits of Shawn Mendes and watching his girlfriend perform it, was a delight to fans. The snippet of the show was shared by the hot on twitter and it has since then been viewed several times. Fans adored their chemistry in the music video of Senorita and now watching them in real life just added to couple goals.

I’m waiting for Shawn’s comment on this — Tay 🦋 (@sapphrmoonlight) January 17, 2020

he better — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 17, 2020

The fans of both the artists have since then gone on to praise the cute video by Camila. The riff-off eventually ended with Camila win in a landslide. James Corden and Camila later sang to the tunes of Senorita to end the show on a fitting note.

