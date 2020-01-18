The Debate
The Debate
Camila Cabello Covers Boyfriend Shawn Mendes' 'If I Can't Have You', Fans Can't Keep Calm

Music

Camila Cabello adorably covers boyfriend Shawn Mendes' If I Can't Have You in a riff of with late late show host James Corden, read further to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
camila cabello

The Senorita stars Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes sparked dating rumours soon after their song became a global hit. The two have been dating and they keep giving major goals to fans with their cute interactions. The duo welcomed the new year together while in Canada.

Camila Cabello covers Shawn Mendes' If I Can't Have You and fans can't keep calm

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone's New Year Was All About Sun, Sand And Beaches

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

  Source: Camila Cabello's Instagram 

Camila reignited flames with her cute gesture on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she made an appearance. Camila and James were involved in a Riff off where the two artists sang a song from 2019. The two stars immediately gave fans a treat when they the hits from that year. However, Camila stole the show when she sang a sexy version of If I Cant Have you. 

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Takes A Jibe At Leonardo's Age Difference With Camila

The song is one of os the biggest hits of Shawn Mendes and watching his girlfriend perform it, was a delight to fans. The snippet of the show was shared by the hot on twitter and it has since then been viewed several times. Fans adored their chemistry in the music video of Senorita and now watching them in real life just added to couple goals. 

Also Read | Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Twin In Black While Shopping In London, See Pics

The fans of both the artists have since then gone on to praise the cute video by Camila. The riff-off eventually ended with Camila win in a landslide. James Corden and Camila later sang to the tunes of Senorita to end the show on a fitting note. 

Also Read | Meghan Markle, Camilla And Other Royal Family Members Who Were Mired By Controversies

 

 



Published:

