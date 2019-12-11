Camila Cabello Can't Stop Gushing Over THIS Trait Of Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello recent album Romance has already taken the world by storm. Fans of the singer have loved all the song featured in the album, which is based on the love story between Camila and her boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes. The world-renowned singer recently featured at a music talk show where she spoke about her passion for music and her personal life. During the show, Camila revealed that she and Shawn had learnt a lot from each other.

Camila Cabello reveals her dynamic with boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Read | Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' will see Nicholas Galitzine play Prince Robert

During the talk show, Camila Cabello was quizzed about the one quality that she learnt from her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. Camila replied by saying that the one property that she learnt from Shawn was the way he took care of himself. She said that Shawn took care of himself really well and that he smelled great. She also said that Shawn had a kind, pure and free energy around him. In the show, the Havana singer could not stop gushing about Shawn's personality which she believes is positive, also a pure person. She said that he kept lifting those weights off of him because he could not live like that, which was a trait that Camila loved about him.

Read | Did Camila Cabello sing wrong lyrics of songs on Jimmy Fallon's show?

Camila Cabello also stated that Shawn had a very good trait, where he would nip a problem in the bud whenever he was feeling down. She gave an example of how Shawn would openly talk to the person that he was upset with, and would tell that person what was wrong. She also felt like Shawn would need to lift the weight of whatever was hurting him in order for him to be free.

She added that she thought that Shawn's habit was really beautiful. She said that, that is the trait she learnt from Shawn and that whenever she was feeling down or there was weird energy between her and someone else, she would ask herself what she had to do. She said that she noticed the way Shawn would deal with his problems.

Read | Camila Cabello gets candid about her relationship with Shawn Mendes

She gave a few more examples of how Shawn would deal with his issues, saying that he would take a walk, or he would go and meditate, or call his family, depending on the situation. She added that she thought that when Shawn's heart was hurting, he really felt it. The two artists have been dating for some time now, and keep updating their social media posts about their relationship and the time that they spend together.

Read | Did Camila Cabello dedicate a song from 'Romance' to Shawn Mendes?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.