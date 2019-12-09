Camila Cabello Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes

Singer Camila Cabello recently got candid about her relationship with the Candian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes and said that she has always had a crush on the singer. They were last seen together in 'Senorita' which was released in June 2019. Both of them were last seen together at the American Music Awards.

Speaking about the time when both of them started crushing on each other, the Shameless hitmaker said they were both stupid. She added that she thought they both had a crush on each other but neither of them knew about it and were being “babies” about it. She went on to say that they have grown now and accepted that she definitely had a crush on Mendes. The then reluctant couple, are often seen indulging in PDAs. Both of them also accepted that had been dating since July 4. They were recently captured at the Clippers game together.

The "Havana" singer while speaking to international media also said she had collaborated with Finneas O’Connell for her upcoming song “Used to it’ which came together just one day after her trip to San Francisco where she and Mendes first shared their date and kiss. Mendes also does not shy away from Media when it comes to their relationship. He recently posted a picture expressing his love for his lady love on Instagram.

Cabello, on Thursday afternoon, on December 5, played the song 'Used to it' from her upcoming album 'Romance' at her New York City pop up shop. The song which allegedly is about her current love life expresses her feelings about the 'Stitches' singer. The album Romance released on December 8 and the song is already a hit amongst her fans.

