Shawn Mendes Cancels Sao Paulo Concert Due To Illness

Shawn Mendes has cancelled his concert in Sao Paulo Brazil on his doctor's orders. The singer-songwriter has been diagnosed with laryngitis and a sinus infection and was thus unable to perform on Saturday night. He tweeted out to his fans saying that he woke up feeling sick.

Doctors warned of long-term damage

He added that the illness had caused a swelling of the vocal cords and that would mean that he could not sing. Mendes told his followers on Twitter that he was not allowed to sing on the day of the concert as he could risk long term damage to his voice. Mendes's next tour date is currently scheduled for December 3 in Rio de Janerio.

Im so sorry ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 30, 2019

Shawn Peter Raul Mendes was born on August 8, 1998, and is a Canadian singer, songwriter. He gained a following in 2013 posting song covers on the video-sharing app called vine. The following year, he caught the attention of artist manager Andrew Gertler and Island Records A&R Ziggy Charlton. He has since released three studio albums, headlined three world tours and has received several awards. After his scheduled concert in Rio de Janeiro on December 3 which is a Tuesday, Shawn still has 9 concerts in 4 countries before the year is up. The countries left on his tour are Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Mexico.

Read: AMAs 2019: From Taylor Swift To Shawn Mendes, The Best Dressed Celebs At The AMAs

Read: Camila Cabello Confesses Love For Shawn Mendes Post AMAs Win

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes recently revealed that he has been dating Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello officially since July 4. Together, they won hearts with their amazing performance at the American Music Awards 2019. The lovebirds have been making headlines ever since their song Senorita came out in June this year.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello out in Los Angeles together today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lfQsFH3I51 — Shawn Mendes Media (@ShawnM_HQ) July 8, 2019

Read: WWE Reveals Shawn Michaels' Behind-the-scenes Role In NXT's Survivor Series Success

Read: Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello's Best Appearances Together As A Couple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.