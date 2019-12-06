Did Camila Cabello Sing Wrong Lyrics Of Songs On Jimmy Fallon's Show?

In the latest episode of Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Cuban-American singer, songwriter, and actor Camilla Cabello appeared as the guest. The host, Jimmy Fallon, challenged Camila to play the game of ‘Google Translate Songs’ in which the guests are supposed to sing the misinterpreted lyrics of any song by Google Translate. The duo sang three songs for the game, with Camila starting with Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy as Jimmy’s band played the melody of the track in the background. Previously, a few celebrities including Miley Cyrus and Anne Hathaway had been seen playing this game on the show.

The game goes something like this; a song is put on Google Translate and the guests are challenged to sing the translated lyrics but with the original tune. It is a hilarious ride to see anyone sing to the translated songs as they are sometimes absolutely wrong or misinterpreted. For example, the translation hilariously changed the title of the song from 'Bad Boy' to “Evil Young Boy” and Cabello could not hold back her laughter as she was trying to keep up with the odd new lyrics. Google Translate completely missed the mark where it replaced the word "duh" with “ghosts.” So Camila was seen singing “I’m an evil boy, ghosts,” instead of “I’m the bad guy, duh,” before bursting into laughter.

The Jimmy Fallon Show

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is a talk show hosted by actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon who invites popular personalities to provide insights into their professional and personal lives. The show started in the year 2014 and has been a commercial success ever since. The show has seen many famous faces on stage and behind the curtain. It airs on weeknights at 11:35 pm Eastern/10:35 pm Central on NBC in the United States.

