Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Chill On A Swing Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the globe. Celebrities are urging their fans to stay home and many are spending time with their loved ones. Among them are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The two were recently seen enjoying each other’s company on a swing.

Shawn, Camila chill on a swing

Singers, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen showering love on each other on a swing. They were reportedly outside Camila's family home in Miami having fun sitting on a hanging swing. The couple donned cool and casual outfits. Camila Cabello wore a black crochet dress, with a halter tie around her neck. On the other hand, Shawn Mendes just wore black short. Mendes was even seen hiding behind Cabello as they spotted the paparazzi. Check out their pictures.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are actively taking part in the fight against coronavirus. They honoured the local heroes with an online concert, in which Mendes was on the guitar while Cabello sang. The couple took part in an online event featuring many celebs. They performed together with Mendes on the piano. Shawn Mendes has even launched The Shawn Mendes Foundation which will help a hospital and relief efforts of the World Health Organization (WHO) against coronavirus.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first met in 2014 on a tour. They collaborated for I Know What You Did Last Summer song in 2015 and fans started shipping them. The two reportedly started dating in 2019 and were seen at with each other at several occasions. There latest song together, Señorita became a chartbuster.

