Shawn Mendes Cooks With Girlfriend Camila Cabello Amid Lockdown; Watch Video

Senorita singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been in the headlines since the two confessed that they started dating last year. While the couple were spotted taking a stroll a couple of days back, they were recently seen enjoying each other’s company while being in the COVID-19 lockdown.

Almost two weeks back, they were also seen together when Camila Cabello sang her song to honour the local heroes as Shawn Mendes played the guitar for her.

However, it seems that the couple is now spending their time together in the COVID-19 lockdown. Camilla Cabello took to her Instagram account and shared a video of her and her boyfriend Shawn Mendes cooking together.

In the video, Camila Cabello invented a new cuisine as Shawn Mendes seems to be taking his job as a chef quite seriously. Check out the adorable video of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes & Camila spend time together in COVID-19 lockdown

In the video shared Camila Cabello, she asks ‘chef’ Shawn Mendes how are things on his station? She also asks him if he is proud of what he has cooked. Shawn Mendes smiles a little as he stirs the food in a pan. He replies that things are better with him than they are with her. Camila Cabello asks him what he means as she proceeds to show her fans what she has cooked.

As Camila Cabello asks him what he is talking about she gives her fans a glimpse of her burnt sausages. Shawn Mendes in the background tells her that he is talking about the burnt sausages as well. Camila Cabello hilariously replies that she meant to do it. She stated that she meant to burn them because she has cooked a new cuisine that nobody knows about as she is inventing it. Camila says that the name of the new cuisine is ‘burnt food dot com’.

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, most of the people are homebound. Senorita singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes decided to brighten their fan’s spirits and honour the local heroes. The couple held an online concert where Shawn Mendes was seen playing the guitar as Camila Cabello charmed the audiences with her voice.

Camila Cabello sang her well-known song My Oh My. Camila Cabello thanked iHeartRadio for the opportunity. She wrote, ‘thank you @iHeartRadio for inviting us to honor all of the local heroes who are fighting the spread of COVID-19 at the #iHeartConcertOnFox and thanks @shawnmendes for being best guitarist ever !!!!! love you guys.’ [sic]

