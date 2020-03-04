Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Style Birthday Bash With Beau Shawn Mendes; Watch Videos

Camila Cabello ringed in her 23rd birthday on March 3, and a sneak peek into her bash will definitely give you some Cinderella vibes. The purple and white themed décor with fairy lights and daisies seems like a modern take on the classic Cinderella story. Camila’s Instagram stories are proof that the singer had a great time with her was beau Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello’s party was joined by many of her close friends. In the videos, she is seen dancing and enjoying alongside her friends. Many of the videos were taken by Shawn and Camila seemed to love the attention on her special day.

Also Read | Shawn Mendes Flew All The Way To England To Be With Camila Cabello On Valentine's Day

Many fans couldn’t help but notice the décor for Camila’s birthday bash. The purple theme along with the white accents and wooden structures looked like the inside of a castle. What caught the eye of most fans was the 'heel ice sculpture' made for Camila's special day. The icing on the cake was actually the cake itself which was a pumpkin chariot, with white wheels fondue cake. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes cut the cake together.

Also Read | Camila Cabello Makes A Surprise Return After A Long Social Media Detox

Also Read | Top Camila Cabello Collaborations That You Must Listen To Right Away

Furthermore, it was reported that Shawn Mendes took a flight crossing over three thousand miles from Toronto, Canada to the UK. Shawn was co-hosting Camila’s birthday party at the Blackpool Tower. He constantly re-appeared in many of the videos.

Watch Camila Cabello's birthday party videos

Here are some more Camila Cabello's birthday party videos

Also Read | Camila Cabello Says She And Shawn Mendes Will Do THIS If They Win Grammy 2020

Do not miss out on these Camila Cabello's birthday party videos

Camila Cabello's birthday party cake

Snippet Credits: Camila Cabello Instagram Story

Camila Cabello's birthday party installation

Snippet Credits: Camila Cabello Instagram Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.