Shawn Mendes Flew All The Way To England To Be With Camila Cabello On Valentine's Day

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are couple goals for sure. However, a recent act by Shawn Mendes will bring them to the top of the favourite couples list. According to reports, Shawn Mendes flew thousands of miles across the world to just meet Camila Cabello and spend time with her during Valentine’s Day.

Multiple reports suggest that Camila Cabello is currently in London to shoot for her next fantasy romantic drama Cinderella. Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes took a flight to London from the US to be with his Senorita fame girlfriend. According to reports, the couple was spotted all dressed-up.

Camila was wearing short blue and white body con dress with a huge overcoat. She wore white strappy heels with the outfit. On the other hand, Shawn Mendes wore a shiny black velvet shirt and black trousers and boots. The two were spotted by few paparazzi in Bray, Berkshire.

According to reports, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello celebrated their first Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020. On the morning of Valentine’s Day, Shawn was spotted at a local flower shop in London. Despite Camila’s busy schedule filming the remake of Cinderella, she made some time for her boyfriend, who pulled off a romantic surprise, according to media reports.

Camila Cabello constantly updated her Instagram from the sets of Cinderella. However, she did not post anything on Valentine’s Day.

Camila Cabello shared the following picture from the sets of her next film

