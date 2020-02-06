Camila Cabello Makes A Surprise Return After A Long Social Media Detox

The Havana star was absent from social media for quite a while and fans grew impatient as they were unsure as to why Camila decided to take a break. It was revealed by Camila herself that she took a break from social media as she wanted to have some time alone. In the past, Selena and Taylor Swift too have gone on a social media detox due to the same reason.

Camila Cabello returns after her social media hiatus

Camila currently is one of the top singers in America and her fame has grown ever since the release of Senorita featuring Shawn Mendes. The singer has also performed at various award shows and had a productive 2019. She also won several accolades for her songs. The singer had gone on a social media detox; however, she is back now and her fans are delighted.

Source: Camila Cabello's Instagram

The singer posted a glamorous selfie on Instagram and captioned the reason for her social media absence. She wrote that she needed this break from social media as she wanted some space for herself. She mentioned that often having some time off social media helps one to listen to their mind and body, and it is exactly what she wanted. She also mentioned that she needed time to slow down and thus took a break. She also informed her fans that she is indeed okay and is doing well and that she missed her fans as well.

She further posted an update mentioning that she is currently in London working on Cinderella. She even went on to share a BTS picture from the sets and mentioned that she is having the time of her life. She mentioned that Cinderella is the next music video that is coming out from her end. She also urged fans to comment on the post, as she would reply to some of them as she is finally back on social media.

Source: Camila Cabello's Instagram

