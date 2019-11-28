Camila Cabello's Reponse To Comment On PDA: "Might As Well Just Make Out On Instagram"

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes recently revealed that he has been dating Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello officially since July 4. Together, they won the hearts with their amazing performance at the American Music Awards 2019. The lovebirds have been making headlines ever since their song Senorita came out in June this year.

In an interview with leading daily, the singer was asked about her Public Display of Affection (PDA) with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The singer was seen responding to some unpopular opinions in the interview she addressed one of the comments from a fan which was "Public Display of Affection is just too much on Instagram". To this, the singer gave a quirky reply saying that she feels personally targeted and attacked and she even finds PDA terrible. Further, she went on saying that kissing in public is something she does not even do and netizens just get desensitized to all this. She further added that you guys feel like we might just make out on Instagram. She said after living her life in the public eye it has just changed the way she felt about the PDA thing.

Camila and Shawn are often spotted by paparazzi while engaged in PDA. During their performance on Senorita in Toronto in September, the duo kissed each other on stage. But while performing at AMAs the duo delivered a steamy performance but did not kiss each other. The couple has no issues having fun together but Camila revealed that in October in a chat show that she really loves Shawn a lot.

In an interview with a media firm, Camila also recalled the beginning of her relationship she said that while working for I Know What You Did Last Summer with Shawn, she bonded really well with him. Further, she added that Mendes and she were really young at that time and also he had some pressures regarding his career, so they just avoided the feeling and that was something awkward for them.

Camila's comment on PDA:

This Unpopular Opinion about PDA felt a little bit personal to @Camila_Cabello 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/7lHcC5ExvI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) November 26, 2019

Lastly, she said when she collaborated once again with him for their famous hit Senorita the spark just reignited in them. She said that in the beginning, they did not spend much time together and even did not come together at any point in a romantic way. But after shooting for Senorita the duo started hanging out together and everything just fell in place.

