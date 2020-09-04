Camila Mendes Confirms Relationship With Grayson, Says They’re Doing 'long-distance'

Recently, the Riverdale actor Camila Mendes took to Instagram to share a photograph confirming her relationship with Grayson Vaughan. Camila and Grayson appeared to be quite intimate in the photograph. Camila Mendes’s Instagram post also featured a private jet.

Mendes captioned the Instagram post as, “that long distance kind of love”. Further, she also dropped a heart emoticon in the caption. Camila Mendes also tagged Grayson Vaughan in the Instagram post. Several fans showered their love on Camila Mendes’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it.

Further, several celebrities also commented on the Instagram post. Some of these celebrities include the 13 Reasons Why actors Katherine Langford and Tommy Dorfman. You can check out Camila Mendes’ Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

Source: Camila Mendes Instagram

Camila Mendes' relationship:

Despite speculations about the Riverdale star being in a relationship, she had previously not confirmed anything herself. Before Camila Mendes began her relationship with Grayson Vaughan, she was in a relationship with her co-star Charles Melton. It is interesting to note that the two also showcased a brief fling in the American teen drama, Riverdale. This was when the protagonist Archie, briefly ended his relationship with Camila Mendes’ character Veronica, leaving her heartbroken.

Camila Mendes’ Instagram:

The Riverdale actor, Camila Mendes is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Camila has about 23.7 million followers on Instagram. While Camila actively promotes her projects on Instagram, she also shares her personal life on the photo-sharing platform.

Recently, the Riverdale actor took to Instagram to wish her best friend, Francesca Reale on the occasion of her birthday. Camila’s post featured the Stranger Things actor, Francesca Reale. In the photograph, the best-friend duo appeared to have a great time.

However, Camila Mendes said that she was sad since she could not meet her best friend on the special occasion. She captioned the post as, “happy birthday fran so bummed that i can’t be there to squeeze you, but here’s yet another photo of us in a pool. i love youuu”. Further, Mendes also dropped a heart emoji in the caption. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Source: Tyler Ash & Camila Mendes' Instagram

