Cole Sprouse Confirms Break-up With 'Riverdale' Co-star Lili Reinhart On Instagram

Rumours surrounding the breakup of the Riverdale co-stars and real-life couple, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, have been making rounds since the very beginning of this year. But, Cole Sprouse has recently confirmed the news through a social media post. The actor says that he will always cherish the moments spent with ex-girlfriend, Lili Reinhart. Read ahead to know more.

Cole Sprouse confirms break-up rumours with Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are one of the most celebrated couples in the Hollywood industry. There have been rumours about their breakup ever since the start of 2020, but the 28-years-old Cole Sprouse has recently confirmed them. On August 19, 2020, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a post regarding the matter and giving clarity on the same. Posting a candid picture of Lili Reinhart, standing in the woods, Cole Sprouse has explained it all through his caption.

Cole Sprouse mentioned in his caption that he and Lili initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March. The actor has revealed that he has had an incredible experience and will always feel lucky and cherish the fact that he had the chance to fall in love. He also said that he wishes Lili Reinhart nothing but the "utmost love and happiness" moving forward. The actor also added that this is all he has to say about it and nothing else heard by people matters. Cole Sprouse concluded his caption by mentioning about Lili Reinhart’s upcoming movie, Chemical Hearts, that comes out soon and says that he is sure that she’s just as incredible in it as everything else she does. In the end, the actor said, “Thanks guys â¤ï¸”.

Fans reacted to Cole's post

The former couple seems to be on good terms with each other, even after the breakup. According to reports from Hollywood Life, Lili Reinhart decided to come out of the closet and declared herself to be a proud bisexual woman. She opened up about the fact in June 2020, that happens to be the Pride Month, through her official Instagram handle’s stories. Reports from the same leading entertainment daily also suggest that ever since their breakup, Cole Sprouse has also been spotted with Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and co-star Madelaine Petsche, also giving rise to some romance rumours.

