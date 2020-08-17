Camila Mendes Spotted In California With Her New Love Interest, Grayson Vaughan

Camila Mendes is one of the most talented actors of the industry known for her performance in Riverdale. The actor was recently spotted in Hollywood along with her boyfriend, Grayson Vaughan. Camila stepped out to buy some essentials after she supported her Riverdale cast members after they were accused of anonymous sexual misconduct allegations. Read more to know about Camila Mendes.

Camila Mendes spotted in LA, California with boyfriend Grayson Vaughan

Camila Mendes was seen rocking a casual outfit while her outing for buying essentials. She was seen wearing a plain grey top along with a pair of black shorts. Camila covered her face with a mask and accompanied her outfit with a black handbag. Her love interest, Grayson Vaughan was seen in an all-black outfit with a pair of white Converse.

The two were seen grabbing a few things at a Bed, Bath, and Beyond store and also stopped by a clinical structure prior in the day. Mendes and Vaughan were spotted together in May for the first time. This happened half a year after Camila and her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton parted ways in December.

📷 | Mais fotos de Camila Mendes e Grayson Vaughan vistos na tarde de ontem (13/08) em West Hollywood, Califórnia. pic.twitter.com/vE4UdXjVda — Camila Mendes Brasil (@camicmendesbr) August 14, 2020

More about Camila Mendes

On the professional end, Camila Mendes was seen in teh 2020 rom-com film, Palm Springs. She was seen playing the role of Tala. Palm Springs is a popular film that has been directed by Max Barbakow. Max is making his directorial debut with this film. Till now, it has been getting a lot of positive response. This could be because of the talented set of actors as his cast team. The casting team of the film includes some of the most popular faces of the industry including Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J. K. Simmons, Tyler Hoechlin and Meredith Hagner.

Camila Mendes is a popular star known for her outstanding performance in CW teen drama television series, Riverdale. Her character from Riverdale, Veronica Lodge has been one of the most followed fictional characters from the show. She has a good balance of TV shows and films that has established her as one of the most prominent stars.

Camila was also spotted in Maggie Rogers’s 2018 music video, Give a Little. She has also managed to win a Teen Choice Award or her performance in Riverdale. Not a lot of people know this, but Camila’s first acting job was was a commercial for IKEA.

