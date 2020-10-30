'Candyman' Director Nia Wants To Scare Audience Psychologically By 'getting In Head'

While Nia DaCosta's horror film Candyman has been pushed ahead to 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the director of the spooky-flick has been busy hyping the fans up about what she has in stores for them next year. Candyman has been bankrolled under universal and MGM along with Academy Award-winning writer Jordan Peele penning down the script. Thus, it seems that the film is a perfect recipe for being an entertaining horror experience for the audience members. However, Nia DaCosta recently appeared in a panel at the virtual Nightstream Horror Film Festival and stated that just scaring the audience is not her only goal with Candyman, and that aims to get inside the head of the viewers.

Candyman director on her goal with the film

The director, during her panel at the Nightstream Horror Film Festival, stated that if a viewer goes back home after watching the flick and gets weirded or freaked out after looking at their own rash, bump, or mosquito bite, then she would consider her job to have been accomplished as a filmmaker. She expressed that getting into the head of the viewer's mind is indeed her end-goal and that's what her movie is all about. Nia Dacosta aims at 'viscerally disturbing' the viewer at the psychological level and not just at the surface level.

Candyman plot revolves around being a 'spiritual sequel' to the original Candyman film from 1992. However, this time around the film will have more gore and graphic sequences. Back in February 2020, when the film was still scheduled to release in the current year, Universal Pictures had hosted the film's trailer preview event in presence of the press. During the Q&A session, Nia was asked if the film will keep it light on the gore, however, the director had opposite views about the same.

Nia revealed that she discussed the possibilities of implementing graphic scenes with writer-producer Jordan Peele. Nia revealed that while Peele likes to not venture out to the graphic violence territory, she aims at doing it differently and showing those sequences without a PG-13 filter. In conclusion, the director had joked about how there are some sequences in the film which will leave viewers disturbed.

