Letitia Wright Shares She's 'hopeful' About An All-female Marvel Movie

Letitia Wright plays the character of Shuri, a scientist and sister of Black Panther, making her the princess of the fictional African Kingdom, Wakanda. Shuri has made an appearance in three Marvel Movies. The actor has been seen in a lot of other movies and series as well and gained quite a name for herself. Recently in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor spoke about the possibility of an All-Female Marvel Movie. Read the details here.

Also Read: Black Panther Star Letitia Wright Responds To Sequel News Without Chadwick Boseman



Black Panther star Letitia Wright is hopeful about an All-Female Marvel Movie

Letitia Wright stared in a recently released miniseries, Small Axe. During the interview, the actor spoke about her future plans for Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Letitia revealed that it could be a possibility for all the Marvel ladies to be seen together in of a movie at some point. When the actor was asked which superheroes would be a part of her lineup, she named quite a few Marvel ladies starting with her Black Panther co-stars, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Basset aka “Mama Angela.” Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, who was first seen in Thor: Ragnarok and Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most powerful fighter, Captain Marvel which is played by Brie Larson.

The possibility of an all-female superheroes movie happening was speculated during a brief scene in the Avengers Endgame final fight sequence all the Marvel female superheroes were seen lined up together to fight the quite popular and powerful Thanos. The fans were thrilled seeing the troop of Captain Marvel, Valkyrie, Gamora, Nebula, Mantis, The Wasp, Shuri, Pepper Potts, and Scarlet Witch aka The Black Widow. This fight sequence was one of the most spectacular sequences from all the Marvel movies yet. This brief scene gave fans an idea of the possibility of an All-Female Marvel Movie.

Not just fans of the MCU, but female actors of the movie franchise have also expressed excitement about this. Apart from Letitia other female actors of the franchise have also shown their interest in working in an all-female cast Marvel movie. During the promotions of Captain Marvel, Brie Larson was asked a similar question to which Brie responded that: she and her castmates approached Feige about the possibility of an all-female superhero film.

Also Read: Chadwick Boseman To Be Made Part Of Marvel's 'Black Panther 2' By Using CGI?

Also Read: Marvel Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With A Video Featuring Chris Evans, RDJ And Others

Also Read: Anthony Mackie Recalls His First Humorous Encounter With Late Chadwick Boseman

Also Read: Brie Larson Aka Captain Marvel Reveals She Had Also Auditioned For 'Thor' & 'Iron Man 2'



Image Credit: @letitiawright Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.