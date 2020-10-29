Kim Kardashian Posts Birthday Party Picture Amid Pandemic, Netizens Call Her 'tone-deaf'

Kim Kardashian turned 40 on October 21. The socialite spent her birthday on a private island with her closest friends and family. She posted a string of pictures on her Twitter and Instagram to let her fans and followers know of her grand birthday bash. But this has backfired badly for the makeup mogul. Read ahead to know why Kim Kardashian’s fans are not happy with her birthday celebration.

Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebration post has backfired

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian’s island party was celebrated by her close friends and family. They had gone to Marlon Brando's private island. The island only has 35 villas and cost $20,000 per night. The entire trip has cost Kim Kardashian a million dollars. But her fans are extremely unhappy with this show of wealth when people don’t have time to even buy food for themselves.

☀️ Girls just wanna have sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/1jFfva1rrV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2020

Kim Kardashian also posted on Twitter that all her guests were screened multiple times. They were even quarantined for two weeks. She also added that she was the one who had arranged the trip for her inner circle so that they could pretend things were normal even for a short period of time.

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/cIFP7Nv5bV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Kim Kardashian posted a photo with her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Rob Kardashian on Twitter. In the caption, she has said that she is humbled and she has never taken things for granted. In another photo, she also said that she is humbly reminded how privileged her life is. Netizens have called her has been called insensitive and been called out for showing off.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

See reactions here:

So being rich makes you immune to the restrictions that others are facing in a global pandemic right now? — Lola J (@mrsjewla) October 27, 2020

Jesus Christ Kim this might be the most tone deaf thing you've ever posted. People are dying, losing their incomes and starving right now. — Lindsay♿✡️🏳️‍🌈 (@righteousfutch) October 27, 2020

It's one thing to spend her money, it's another for her to flaunt it when SO MANY people are struggling and dying. — Mike Barbas (@chowdahouse247) October 29, 2020

Right! I come from a privilege family as well I was taught never to flaunt my privilege. Even before Covid I would never flaunt my privilege. it seems pretty self-serving. — taylor lover (@taylorloverme) October 29, 2020

Wow so fun my family still hasn’t met my six month old baby but I’m glad you’re rich! — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) October 27, 2020

Yep, the things that "truly matter" are a private island, a jet full of friends you can take, a designer dress worth thousands, and lots of photos of it all to show the rest of the world what they cannot do while they struggle to survive a pandemic. — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) October 28, 2020

Even celebrities have not minced their word while criticising Kim Kardashian’s island party. Many of them that sarcastically commented ton Kim Kardashian’s birthday party posts. Colin Hanks had commented, “Let them eat cake”.

This thread is so unbelievably awful. You could have done all this and stfu about it. Or, y’know, donated the money you were going to spend. Or all of the tests you used. This is not being “humbled” 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/q5kjzPEcQS — Tom Payne (@justanactor) October 27, 2020

Let them eat cake. https://t.co/J39lvC3WSO — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) October 27, 2020

Way to read the room, Kim. https://t.co/6SN7Drh1bw — kristen VOTE johnston (@thekjohnston) October 27, 2020

Thank God you got a well-deserved break. We all know how hard this year has been on the obscenely rich and obsessively narcissistic. https://t.co/aoClhHTOV0 — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) October 27, 2020

The report by Daily Mail also said that the guests at Kim Kardashian's island party had lavish dinners and spa treatments. They also went for a hike in the nearby sanctuary. The guests at the party were also barred from posting pictures on social media to ensure Kim Kardashian got privacy.

According to a report by Page Six, everyone from the group was repeatedly tested before the left for the trip. They left more Kim Kardashian's birthday party in the middle of the night. They had boarded a private Boei ng 777 for the trip.

Image courtesy- @kimkardashian Instagram

