Kim Kardashian Posts Birthday Party Picture Amid Pandemic, Netizens Call Her 'tone-deaf'

Kim Kardashian's island birthday party pictures did not sit well with people online. They have called her insensitive and tone-deaf for the show-off.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian turned 40 on October 21. The socialite spent her birthday on a private island with her closest friends and family. She posted a string of pictures on her Twitter and Instagram to let her fans and followers know of her grand birthday bash. But this has backfired badly for the makeup mogul. Read ahead to know why Kim Kardashian’s fans are not happy with her birthday celebration.

Kim Kardashian’s birthday celebration post has backfired

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian’s island party was celebrated by her close friends and family. They had gone to Marlon Brando's private island. The island only has 35 villas and cost $20,000 per night. The entire trip has cost Kim Kardashian a million dollars. But her fans are extremely unhappy with this show of wealth when people don’t have time to even buy food for themselves.

Kim Kardashian also posted on Twitter that all her guests were screened multiple times. They were even quarantined for two weeks. She also added that she was the one who had arranged the trip for her inner circle so that they could pretend things were normal even for a short period of time. 

Kim Kardashian posted a photo with her sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Rob Kardashian on Twitter. In the caption, she has said that she is humbled and she has never taken things for granted. In another photo, she also said that she is humbly reminded how privileged her life is. Netizens have called her has been called insensitive and been called out for showing off.

See reactions here: 

 

Even celebrities have not minced their word while criticising Kim Kardashian’s island party. Many of them that sarcastically commented ton Kim Kardashian’s birthday party posts. Colin Hanks had commented, “Let them eat cake”. 

The report by Daily Mail also said that the guests at Kim Kardashian's island party had lavish dinners and spa treatments. They also went for a hike in the nearby sanctuary. The guests at the party were also barred from posting pictures on social media to ensure Kim Kardashian got privacy. 

According to a report by Page Six, everyone from the group was repeatedly tested before the left for the trip. They left more Kim Kardashian's birthday party in the middle of the night. They had boarded a private Boei ng 777 for the trip. 

Image courtesy- @kimkardashian Instagram

 

 

