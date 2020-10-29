'Goosebumps' Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About It

The Goosebumps franchise and its books are popular among many youngsters. In fact, most of the young adults born in the ’90s will have at least heard of their books, and maybe even read them. Five years ago in the year 2015, a movie of the franchise was made and was directed by Rob Letterman. The actors included in the Goosebumps cast also captured the essence of their characters well. Here is the cast of the movie and everything you need to know about them.

Take a look at 'Goosebumps' cast

Jack Black as R. L. Stine

The actor has played the lead role of R. L. Stine, a man with a secret past who lives with his adopted daughter, Hannah. He has played the lead among the Goosebumps characters in this film. Jack Black has previously worked in several hit films with animations and special effects. He has previously worked in films like Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and its sequel, and also lent his voice in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

ALSO READ: Julia Roberts Rings In Her 53th Birthday Urging Fans To Vote With "I Am A Voter" T-shirt

Dylan Minnette as Zachary ‘Zach’ Cooper

He played the role of R. L. Stine’s neighbour in this film, and he brings youthful energy to the Goosebumps cast. Dylan Minnette is known for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., 13 Reasons Why and more. He is also a singer and a guitarist and he performs in his own band called ‘Wallows’.

ALSO READ: Jon Stewart All Set To Make His Comeback With Current Affairs Series

Odeya Rush as Hannah Stine

Odeya Rush has played the role of R. L. Stine’s adopted daughter Hannah, and become an interesting and rather effective addition to the cast of Goosebumps. She has previously acted in films like Dear Dictator, Let It Snow and the latest film in which she acted was Pink Skies Ahead. Before she got into acting, she actively pursued modelling right from her childhood and throughout her teenage years.

Amy Ryan as Gale Cooper

Playing the role of Zach’s mother, popular actress Amy Ryan has played the role of Gale Cooper in this film. She is a well-known actress and a solid addition to the Goosebumps cast. Amy Ryan has worked in films like Escape Plan and also played major roles in television shows. She is also popularly played one of the bigger roles in the popular T.V. show The Office.

ALSO READ: Rami Malek On Playing Character Of Safin: "It Wasn't Psychologically Easy"

ALSO READ: Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite' Bags Four Awards At 14th Edition Of Asian Film Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.