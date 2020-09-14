'Candyman' Gets Delayed Once Again With No Definite Release Date

Candyman is an upcoming supernatural slasher film. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the movie has been facing release date issue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, it was supposed to release in October after the delay but now it has again been pushed indefinitely.

Also Read | 'Candyman' Pushed To October, 'Halloween Kills' And 'The Forever Purge' Delayed By A Year

Candyman delayed to 2021

Distributor Universal Pictures has pushed the release date of Candyman. The movie was scheduled for an October 16, 2020 release. But now it has been moved to next year, 2021, with no definite release date. It is the third time that the project has suffered a delay. The film was initially set to hit the theatres on June 12, 2020, but was shifted to September 25, then to October 16, 2020, and now to 2021.

The news of Candyman delay comes after Warner Bros. Pictures moved Wonder Woman 1984. The superhero film was set for October 2, 2020 release, but has been shifted to a Christmas 2020 date now. Candyman got pushed from its Halloween month releases date, which could have played a major role in its box office considering its genre. It seems like the production companies would like to release the film in theatres when the key markets are open. A major release like Tenet is also facing an issue and is moving slowly at the global box office.

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman 1984' Officially Delayed Once Again, Gets New Holiday Release Date

Candyman Cast

Candyman cast features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the lead. Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Tony Todd, Vanessa Estelle Williams, Rebecca Spence and Cassie Kramer appears in pivotal roles. The movie also features Christiana Clark, Brian King, Torrey Hanson, Carl Clemons, Cedric Mays, Nance Pender, Pam Jones and Breanna Lind.

Also Read | 'Candyman' Sequel: Director Nia DaCosta Shares A Creepy Yet Thoughtful Teaser, Watch Video

Official Candyman Plot

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Also Read | 'Black Widow' To Be Delayed Again? Know Release Date Details About The MCU Film

Candyman is a spiritual sequel to the 1992 film of the same name. It is based on The Forbidden, a short story by Clive Barker. The screenplay is by Jordon Peele, Win Rosenfeld and Nia DaCosta. The movie is produced by Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld and Peele. The production companies involved are Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, Monkeypaw Productions and Bron Creative. Candyman release date is yet to be announced by the makers.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.