'Candyman' Sequel: Director Nia DaCosta Shares A Creepy Yet Thoughtful Teaser, Watch Video

The director and co-writer of the much anticipated Candyman sequel/reboot recently took to her social media and shared a new teaser for her film. The 2020 version of Candyman has been co-written and financially backed by Jordan Peele, who previously directed films like Get Out and Us, which were bonafide successes in the horror genre. The recent teaser for Candyman shared by director Nia DaCosta offered a glimpse into the disturbing and unsettling past of the legendary villain with hooked hands. Check out the teaser below -

Candyman teaser shard by Nia DaCosta

CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been. pic.twitter.com/MEwwr8umdI — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) June 17, 2020

The latest teaser for Candyman features the classic score which was played in the original film. The teaser looks to be using incredible papercut puppetry and showcases a series of devastating and horrific vignettes showcasing historic white violence over the years. The teaser encompasses a number of issues faced by the black community in America ranging from fake allegations, police brutality and even execution of the innocent. It is evident that the teaser has tried to give references to real-life incidents, as pointed out by various netizens under the comment section.

At the end of the video, the audience is given a glimpse at the origin of Candyman. People who have known the character of Candyman through the previous classic film may remember that the original figure of Cabrini Green is revealed to be the son of a slave, who was allowed into the white society only when he had become wealthy. But, he was murdered and lynched by his lover's father when he fell in love with a white woman.

Director Nia DaCosta has described her version of Candyman to be at the intersection of white violence and black pain. She had previously helmed the drama film Little Woods which also dealt with political and intimate aspects of human nature. The recent Candyman film helmed by her is being dubbed as a 'spiritual sequel' to the original film and may not entirely be related to its predecessor character and plot-wise. The film features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nathan Stewart-Jarett, Rebecca Spence, Teyonah Parris and Colman Domingo and will also bring back actor Tony Todd to play the titular character.

