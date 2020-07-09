'Candyman' Pushed To October, 'Halloween Kills' And 'The Forever Purge' Delayed By A Year

Movies have been hit due to production issues or release date problem due to the current coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Several films have been pushed ahead by months and many are also delayed for around a year. The latest addition to delayed movies’ list is horror thriller films such as Halloween Kills, Candyman and The Forever Purge. Read to know more.

Universal Pictures delays Candyman, Halloween Kills and Purge 5

The worldwide distributor of Halloween Kills, Candyman, The Forever Purge and Halloween Ends, is Universal Pictures. It was recently announced that the studio has delayed the release date of these movies with a few of them being pushed ahead by a year and Halloween Ends getting a release date. All these four films fall under the horror-thriller genre.

Candyman has been moved ahead for the second time. The film was initially set to release on June 12, 2020, but was pushed to September 25, 2020, and will now hit the theatres on October 16, 2020. Halloween Kills has been delayed for a year, from October 16, 2020, to October 15, 2021. Its sequel Halloween Ends is scheduled to be released on October 14, 2022. The Forever Purge which was set to be out July 10, 2020, has been postponed by a year to July 9, 2021.

Candyman is directed by Nia DaCosta and is a sequel to 1992 film of the same. It stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Teyonah Parris. The fourth movie in the Candyman franchise also features the original film cast Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams reprising their roles.

The Forever Purge is helmed by Everardo Gout with a script by James DeMonaco. It stars Ana de la Reguera, Leven Rambin, Tenoch Huerta, Cassidy Freeman and Will Patton. The movie is the fifth and final instalment in the Purge franchise, which depicts the annual “Purge”, a 12-hour event when all crime in the United States is legal, including murder.

Halloween Kills is directed by David Gordon Green. It is a sequel to Halloween (2018) and overall the twelfth instalment in the Halloween franchise. The movie casts Jamie Lee Curtis, Donal Pleasence, James Jude Courtney, Judy Greer, Andi Michael Hall, Kyle Richards, Charles Cyphers, Nancy Stephens and others.

