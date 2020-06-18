Nick Jonas Can Be Sorted Into ‘Hufflepuff House' According To This Creative Fan Edit

Nick Jonas is known to have an active social media life. He often uploads fun videos and pictures. The actor has a following of millions on social media who sometimes show their love to the actor in their own unique way. Recently a creative fan of Nick Jonas took to social media to share what house will Nick Jonas be in if he ever was in Harry Potter, the thriller, fantasy drama. The creator of the edit shared several qualities of Nick Jonas as well.

Nick Jonas in Harry Potter will be sorted in Hufflepuff, says fan

The fan edit is showing Nick Jonas being sorted into a popular Hogwarts house from Harry Potter film. He has been edited against a Hufflepuff themed backdrop and the qualities detailed out is just what Nick Jonas is. The text on the picture reads, “loyal, kind, honesty and friendship”, Nick Jonas has been described with these words by the fan. The photo edit by a fan also has a Hufflepuff logo and backdrop.

Check out the post shared by a fan

Celebrity Hogwarts House Edits

Tupac- Slytherin 💚🤍

Nick Jonas- Hufflepuff 💛🖤

Ashley Tisdale- Ravenclaw 💙🤍

Brandy- Ravenclaw 💙🤍#Tupac #NickJonas #AshleyTisdale #Brandy Houses were chosen based off of a spin wheel 🙏💙🤍💚💛🖤. pic.twitter.com/NDCeL610Tp — Anna Marie ❤️ (@Floridabab95) May 26, 2020

The picture edit not only had Nick Jonas in it but also Ashley Tisdale, Brandy and rapper Tupac as well. The fan who shared the edit sectioned these celebs into a different house of Hogwarts. Ashley Tisdale and Brandy are a part of Ravenclaw House from Harry Potter and Tupac, on the other hand, is a part of Slytherin House. The fan described Tupac as, “cunning, leader, determined and ambitious," and Ravenclaw celebs as, “creative, intelligent, original and with wisdom”. The pictures were matched with the theme of the houses as well.

On the professional front

Nick Jonas just finished the filming of The Voice. He was last seen in the latest version of Jumanji alongside Dwayne Johnson. He has also released several music videos and songs this year. One of the most career making activity that Nick Jonas did was going on the Happiness Begins tour around the globe with his bandmates and brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas.

