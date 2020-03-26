Cannes Film Festival Venue Opens Its Doors To The Homeless Amidst The Coronavirus Outbreak

The Cannes Film Festival is known to host several big names in the movie industry. This year, however, the venue of the Cannes Film Festival has opened its doors to the town's homeless people who have nowhere to go, claimed a news portal. As the town goes into lockdown, several homeless people were left without a shelter over their heads, therefore the Cannes Film Festival venue is expected to cater to these people until the lockdown is lifted.

Cannes Film Festival venue opens its doors to the homeless - Details

The Cannes Film Festival is held in the palm-fringed French Riviera resort and was scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23. However, just weeks before, the organisers postponed the event until late June. Due to this, the festival halls have been opened to the homeless on Friday. An official from the Cannes Town Halls told a news portal that they will be escorting between 50-70 people every night.

Eight days ago, French President Emmanuel Macron urged the 67 million people of the country to stay at home and protect themselves from the Coronavirus pandemic. The French president also mentioned that it is up to them to slow down the spread of the Coronavirus. This was seen as a problem for the estimated 12,000 homeless people of France who lived on the streets amid the Coronavirus crisis, according to a news portal. It was observed that perhaps the coronavirus could have an outsized impact on the homeless who spend their days most often on the streets.

These homeless people do not have access to proper sanitation and often suffer from underlying sicknesses. These people often rely on public handouts, who are now confined indoors. It was reported by the news portal that at the entrance of the Cannes Festival venue, a guard with a face mask checks the temperature of each homeless person, every time they enter the site. Inside the space, it was reported by the news portal that they have an eating area, shower block and communal space provided with television and games.

