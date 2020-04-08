Cannes Film Festival 2020 Won't Go Digital As The Films "Deserve More Than A Small Screen"

One of the most asked questions amongst movie enthusiasts all around the world has been about the Cannes 2020 happening on a digital platform. The festival director, Thierry Fremaux, recently spoke about there being no possibility of such an event happening through computer screens owing to the current Coronavirus related crisis. The event has, for now, been scheduled to happen towards the end of June or at the beginning of July.

Cannes director talks about an online film festival

The director of Cannes Film Festival, Thierry Fremaux, recently spoke to an international entertainment portal about the possibility of the festival happening through a digital platform. He said that such a model wouldn’t work as the festival is all about its soul, history, and efficiency. He said the right holders must be asked for their opinion on this. Thierry Fremaux spoke about how much the big screen means and said that screening certain films anywhere other than the theatre would not be fair. He spoke about how the makers even postponed the release of certain films because they could not have it on the big screen at the moment. Fremaux was of the opinion that such films are not made to end up on a small screen.

Cannes to carry on with the selection of films

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival is taking in entries to choose a few of the best out of the lot. The last date to register films has also been extended by almost thirty days. The Cannes Film Festival has proven to be a huge platform for cinema all around the world. A number of foreign-language films have gotten recognition through this platform and hence proper thought is being given to it before taking a call on the prestigious event.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

