'Can't Control How Life Is Going To Look': Embracing Change Helped Jenna Dewan Move On

Jenna Dewan and ex-beau Channing Tatum broke several hearts when the celebrity couple had split up in the year 2018. Post her break up with Channing, Jenna has realised that no one can plan for life's biggest changes. In an interview with Women's Health Magazine, Jenna bared all and spoke about the changes that have happened in her life over the past three years and shared what helped her move on.

Jenna Dewan's Talks About How Embracing Change Helped Her Move On

The Flirty Dancing host recently told the magazine that, “I got here by following the flow,” while looking back on the unexpected detours she took in the last three years. “I’ve really been big on that. I know when I’m swimming upstream and fighting it.” “You can’t really control how life is going to look — you just know how you want to feel,” the Supergirl star told Women’s Health. “I am in no way at that point where I’m like, ‘I’ve got it all figured out.’ I’m still learning more about myself every single day: what I want, how I want to experience it. All of that is in flux. I am not one of those people who think change doesn’t happen. Instead, I own it, I’m happy with it, and I’m excited to see what develops from it.”

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum

Jenna and Tatum fell in love on the sets of their movie Step Up in 2006. They got married in 2009 and welcomed their daughter Everly in May 2013. The couple finalized their divorce in February 2020 and came to a 50/50 custody agreement. That same month, Jenna got engaged to Steve Kazee, whom she began dating in October 2018. Steve's and Jenna Dewan's son, Callum Michael Rebel was born in March 2020, days before the coronavirus pandemic hit LA. Though Jenna didn't predict where life would bring her at, she is happily living in the moment. Jenna and Channing have managed to keep things cordial between them and have been co-parenting greatly without any drama.

Jenna Dewan's Instagram

Jenna Dewan shared her cover picture in the Women's Health Magazine March issue on Instagram. The photo was captioned with "So excited to share my March cover for @womenshealthmag!! Family, quarantine, the importance of self-care...I talk about all of that and lots more. Link in bio! 🌾 ✨And shoutout to the team for a completely Covid safe shoot. We made it a fun adventure." Check out Jenna Dewan's Instagram post below:

(Image Source: Jenna Dewan Instagram (@jennadewan))

