Channing Tatum Shows Off New Look On Instagram In Black And White Selfie

White House Down actor Channing Tatum has just wrapped up the shoot of his latest movie, Dog. The actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with a new look which featured his jaw-dropping hair transformation. The actor is back to his classic shaved head look and posted a black and white selfie as well to let his fans and followers know about this hair transformation. Read on to know more about the actor's new look and what he feels about it.

Magic Mike star Channing Tatum's new shaved head look

According to a report by E Online, Channing Tatum has just wrapped up the shoot for his latest film Dog and posted a picture to let his fans and admirers know about his new hairstyle. Channing Tatum's hair and his new look can be seen through his latest black and white picture, which he captioned, "There is nothing and i mean nothing as good as finishing the hardest job of my life. And then shaving my head and letting the character go. It’s a bit of a ritual. A freeing of myself. And being free is always my highest intention. And I’m about to be sooooo freee!!! Hahahaha i have so much love in my heart for everyone that was on this journey with me. @dogthefilm and so much love for the people out there in the world that need love right now. Sending it up for all.....right..... now." See Channing Tatum's shaved head look here.

Channing Tatum has also written a children's book, titled Sparkella inspired by his daughter Everly Tatum. Tatum also adopted a puppy back in October and named it Rock. The actor keeps sharing pictures with his daughter on Instagram and has also called her his homie and the coolest person on the planet. Channing Tatum's photos on Instagram give his fans and followers a glimpse of what the actor is up to and recently, he shared a shirtless black and white photo showing his six-pack abs and thanking all the people in his life who have been there for him. He also said that he will make them proud.

Image Credits: Channing Tatum Official Instagram Account

