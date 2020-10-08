Lisa Rinna And Jenna Dewan Follow Zoe Kravitz's Unique Way To Ask People To Vote

Lisa Rinna and Jenna Dewan have followed the footsteps of Zoe Kravitz as they post pictures in Bikinis and ask the people of America to vote. The three have used a rather unique way to put forward the message. Take a look at the post.

Also Read: Are Channing Tatum And Jessie J Still Together? Details Of Their Tumultuous Relationship

Lisa Rinna and Jenna Dewan post on Instagram for US election 2020

Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram as she shared a post in a multi-coloured swimsuit showing off her perfectly toned body while posing in a boat. She addressed her followers who have been asking her for her workout routines and in a twist added the message of asking them to vote.

Here is her caption - ''o a lot of you have been asking about my diet and exercise routine: I start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all of the other democratic candidates. Then try @isaacboots Torch’d class which will tone dat ass so then you can kick some white supremacists’ ass cuz the president is racist. This was inspired by @zoeisabellakravitz 🙌🏻 #vote.''

As mentioned in her caption, this post was inspired by Zoe Kravitz who recently took to Instagram and asked her fans to vote during the presidential elections of the US on November 3, 2020. Her caption was about her skincare routine as she shared an image of her with glowing and clear skin.

Have a look at her caption – “so. a lot of you have been asking me about my skincare routine: i start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other Democratic candidates. then try some eye cream if you haven't been sleeping well because the president is a racist.”

Also Read: Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee Welcome First Child, A Baby Boy; Shares Picture

The next to follow these posts that spoke about voting was Jenna Dewan, who recently had her first baby with Steve Kazee as she mentioned her followers asking her about how she got fit post-partum. She shared a picture in a swimsuit as she put the caption - ''A lot of people asking me about my postpartum diet and exercise plan and I’m here to tell you it’s to make sure you’re registered to vote, vote early, and to vote like your life depends on it because it does. She also put the names of Zoe and Lisa in a bracket at the end of her caption as to convey that it is inspired by them.''

Also Read: Denise Richards To Return To 'RHOBH' Season 11 Amidst Rift With Her Co-stars?

Also Read: Jenna Dewan Takes A TikTok Challenge, While Her Fiance Shows Off Their Newborn Son

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.