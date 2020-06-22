Captain America's Stunt Double Shares Unseen BTS Picture From Civil War Shoot

Chris Evans defined the role of Captain America and fans believe he truly made the role his own. Chris has been the face of Captain America in several films and has done well in the movies. Fans have loved Chris for his portrayal of the iconic character. Captain America: Civil War was one such film in which two of the biggest superheroes went head to head with each other. The film became one of the most anticipated Marvel films due to the rivalry between Captain America and Iron Man. However, the film required a lot of stunts and thus Sam Hargrave played the stunt double for Evans' role as Captain America.

Captain America stunt double shares unseen BTS picture

Recently, Sam Hargrave took to Instagram to share a picture of himself wearing the Captain America costume. Sam looked like a whole different version of Captain America. Upon seeing the picture for the first time, fans originally thought it was Bucky as Captain America. However, fans were delighted to watch Sam Hargrave in a full suit. Sharing the picture, Sam captioned it mentioning that the picture is taken from the set of Civil War, saying that perhaps this picture was the reason for the civil war to take place, he joked. Further on he added that later he would shave off his long beard as he needed to match Chris Evans' look in the film. Later he closed the caption by jovially asking his followers if they think that his version of Captain America should be a thing or not.

Many fans agreed and said that they wish they would get to see him in the next Avengers movie. Sam Hargrave now is a director and has been doing great in the directorial field. His recent project was Extraction in which Chris Hemsworth played the lead role and the movie was produced by the famous Russo Brothers. According to a news portal, Sam Hargrave has hung his stunt double boots and is more focused on directing as of now. Fans were delighted to see the journey of Sam Hargrave from a stunt double to a director. The film Extraction got good reviews and fans have even appealed for a sequel, according to a news portal.

