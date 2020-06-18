Marvel Fans Pick Out Mindblowing Hints Of Captain America's Past In 'The Incredible Hulk'

Hawk-eyed fans of the Marvel cinematic universe have landed on a mind-blowing Easter egg in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk and it has a Steve Rogers-turning-into-Captain America connection. The film released three years before Captain America made his silver screen debut through Marvel's superhero franchise in Captain America: The First Avenger. However, it is an extremely minute detail in the Edward Norton starrer film that links Steve Roger's past and Bruce banner's future.

Here's how-

In The Incredible Hulk, Bruce Banner fights a dangerous adversary called Emil Blonsky, who consumes a “super serum” to transform into the superpowered villain known in Marvel comics as "Abomination". In the film, the container with the serum that is injected in Blonsky has a label which reads "Dr.Reinstein"- the developer of the formula. Now, in the comics, "Reinstein" is the codename for Dr.Abraham Erskine, the scientist whose "super serum" turned the lanky boy Steve Rogers into Captain America. Coincidence?

There is another interesting thread discovered by Marvel fans which connects Abomination not only to Captain America but also to the adamantium-clawed fierce X-Men, Wolverine. The theory suggests that in the film, the military programme that sanctioned the testing of the serum on Blonsky, giving birth to Abomination, is referred to as "Weapon Plus". In Marvel comics, the first iteration of the “Weapon Plus” programme created Captain America, and the tenth created Wolverine, the X-Men hero who was known as “Weapon X”.

Captain America predicted COVID?

Recently, a screenshot from one of the scenes from the first Captain America film in 2011 went viral as fans believed that the film predicted COVID-19. It is apparently hidden in the post-credit scene of Captain America: The First Avenger when Steve Rogers wakes up after being cryogenically frozen for 70 years. In the scene, Chris Evans can be seen waking up in Modern-day America and running up to Times Square in New York.

As he looks around, a number of clues pointing to the current pandemic in the form of advertisements can be spotted in the frame. Behind Chris's right shoulder, a bottle of Corona beer can be seen, whereas the other side features an illustration of the virus itself.

