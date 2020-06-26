Chris Evans Opens Up About Impact His Character 'Captain America' Has On Young Children

Hollywood actor Chris Evans, while talking to fellow Avengers star Paul Rudd, revealed that he doesn’t mind being recognised as Captain America. He also revealed that he freaks out a little when he is around children who idolise his character. However, he also thinks that it is ''nice''. Read on:

ALSO READ: Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr, Other 'Avengers' Assemble For Cool Reunion

Chris Evans understands Captain America's impact on kids

ALSO READ: Chris Evans Reveals His Favourite Marvel Hero Since Childhood & It Is NOT Captain America

The actors spoke to each other on a video call for a magazine. In the segment, Paul Rudd asked the Captain America actor if he freaks out when he is outside and meets a bunch of kids. Chris Evans revealed that he does freak out a little bit but revealed a personal experience from his childhood to explain his stance.

Chris Evans believes that it is a great thing that a kid looks up to him. But he also added that it is ''quite strange and undeserving because he is just playing a character''. He mentioned that he is not the character that he is playing and yet a youngster respects him for the character that he essays as an actor.

ALSO READ: 'Captain America' Actor Chris Evans Reveals 'common Denominator' Behind Marvel's Success

The Avengers actor disclosed that he grew up watching Star Wars. Hence, he understands that there were certain characters in the movie that meant a lot. However, he agrees that the times have changed now. He stated that when he was a kid, celebrities were only accessible through the characters they played. But things are quite different now.

Chris Evans told his Marvel’s Avengers co-star about how social media has allowed the actors to reach out to their fans. He also stated that despite it being ''a tight rope to walk on'', he feels that it is nice to be able to offer a little more of themselves to their fans. He was heard saying that he respects the character of Captain America and that he tried to create a nexus between the work he does and the impact it has on young minds.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans Says His Return As Captain America Is 'risky', Here's Why

In the video chat, Paul Rudd and Chris Evans spoke about their Marvel characters. They were also seen having a gala time interacting with each other. In one part of the video, Paul Rudd shows off his Infinity Gauntlet which was worn by Thanos in the last two films of Marvel’s Avengers. Chris Evans is seen doubling with laughter as his co-actor shows off the Marvel’s prop.

ALSO READ: Chris Evans Reveals Why He Thinks People Will Put Him Behind Bars

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.