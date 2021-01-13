'Captain America: Winter Soldier' Cast | List Of Actors In This MCU Stunner From 2014

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is a superhero film part of the MCU. It is one of the first few films that soon merges itself in the Avengers franchise. The Captain America: The Winter Soldier cast consists of many seasoned actors. Long before they bagged these roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they starred in many hit films and TV shows. Take a look at the Captain America: Winter Soldier cast list here.

Captain America: Winter Soldier cast list

1. Chris Evans: Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America

Chris Evans became a household name after he donned the Captain America cowl. But before he became an MCU superhero, he marked his acting debut on the show Opposite Sex in 2000. He starred in another MCU franchise, Fantastic Four as Human Torch. Apart from being an actor, Chris Evans is also a director and marked his debut with the film Before We Go in 2014. Evans also marked his Broadway debut in the play Lobby Hero.

2. Scarlett Johansson: Natasha Romanoff a.k.a. Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson is considered to be one of the most successful actresses in the world all thanks to many of her films grossing millions and billions globally. She marked her film debut in North back in 1994. Since then, Johansson has starred in tons of movies. She grabbed the attention of critics when she starred in Lost in Translation and won a BAFTA for the same. Just like Evans, Johansson worked on Broadway in a View from the Bridge. She won a Tony Award for the same. In 2019, Scarlett bagged double Academy Award nominations in the Best Actress Category for her films Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story.

3. Samuel L. Jackson: Captain Nick Fury

Samuel L. Jackson is no less than a Hollywood legend having worked in the industry for more than decade. Samuel L. Jackson has starred in several critically acclaimed films like Goodfellas, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and Django Unchained. His collaborations with director Spike Lee are especially a fan favourite. He has portrayed the role of Nick Furry in 11 MCU films and has now is being considered an icon in the Marvel Universe. Apart from starring films, the Captain America: Winter Soldier cast member has lent his voice to several animated films like The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2.

4. Sebastian Stan: Bucky Barnes a.k.a. Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan became a global star after he starred as the Winter Soldier in the MCU films. But before, he donned the iconic metal arm, Stan worked extensively in the television industry. He marked his television debut with the show, Gossip Girl. He soon appeared in many television shows like Kings, Once Upon a Time, and Political Animals. His role as T.J. Hammond in Political Animals led him to win a Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a movie/miniseries.

