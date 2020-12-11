Chris Evans To Voice Buzz Lightyear In The New Origin Movie; Actor Shares His Excitement

Pixar recently announced that Chris Evans will voice the role of Buzz Lightyear in the new Buzz Lightyear origin movie, reported MovieWeb. The Disney announcement was made on Disney Investor Day by Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Doctor on December 10. Read ahead to know more about the film & about Chris Evans' movies.

Buzz Lightyear movie in 2022

Buzz Lightyear origin movie will be about the famous Space Ranger on whom the Toy Story character is based. The picture will be directed by Angus MacLane. The report also added that Buzz Lightyear movie will release on June 17, 2022.

At the event, Pete explained that 'at first glance', fans might think that the film would be a Toy Story film but this wasn't the case. He elaborated that when the Toy Story movie was made, they had based Buzz's character on 'some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film'. He finally added that they have now decided to make that film. Pixar also announced the same on Twitter, take a look:

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. 🚀 👨‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

The tweet also mentioned that the role will be voiced by Chris Evans and that fans should get ready 'to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear'. They also added the first look of Buzz in the movie. Take a look:

Here’s a first look of the young test pilot that became the Space Ranger we all know him to be today. Lightyear launches into theaters June 17, 2022. pic.twitter.com/QfXnHsBLcO — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

Many fans showered their love in response to the tweet and mentioned that Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear was a great choice. One fan mentioned - 'This waaaaaay better idea then just doing a prequel movie of Toy buzz' and another fan added - 'absolutely brilliant for a film. chris evans will have to impress us re Voice.'. Take a look:

absolutely brilliant for a film. chris evans will have to impress us re Voice. — Dylan Landon (@DylanLandonLive) December 11, 2020

Can’t wait to watch this! pic.twitter.com/VFdYONz2VA — Arzo Mehdavi, RN BSN (@ArzoMehdavi) December 11, 2020

🥲 We are so happy. 😘 pic.twitter.com/vYC6FZueTh — Chris Evans Fans USA (@ChrisEvans_USA) December 11, 2020

This waaaaaay better idea then just doing a prequel movie of Toy buzz. pic.twitter.com/OPNpFFst2E — Donnie's mom said "Hi" #SAVERISEOTTMNT (@nicolem64956844) December 11, 2020

Chris Evans also took to Twitter to mention how excited he was for the film. He added that he was very happy and that he did not even have the words. Take a look:

I don’t even have the words. https://t.co/GHC8X6Yp7n — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

He also mentioned that the movie was not another Toy Story movie but was an origin story on whom the toy was based. Many fans appreciated the clarification. Take a look:

And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 11, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Pixar & Chirs Evans' Fans' Instagram

