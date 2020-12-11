Last Updated:

Chris Evans To Voice Buzz Lightyear In The New Origin Movie; Actor Shares His Excitement

Chris Evans will soon voice the lead role of Buzz Lightyear in the new origin movie announced Pixar. Take a look at the first look of the film.

chris evans

Pixar recently announced that Chris Evans will voice the role of Buzz Lightyear in the new Buzz Lightyear origin movie, reported MovieWeb. The Disney announcement was made on Disney Investor Day by Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Doctor on December 10. Read ahead to know more about the film & about Chris Evans' movies.  

Buzz Lightyear movie in 2022 

 Buzz Lightyear origin movie will be about the famous Space Ranger on whom the Toy Story character is based. The picture will be directed by Angus MacLane. The report also added that Buzz Lightyear movie will release on June 17, 2022. 

At the event, Pete explained that 'at first glance', fans might think that the film would be a Toy Story film but this wasn't the case. He elaborated that when the Toy Story movie was made, they had based Buzz's character on 'some really cool character from an epic, blockbuster film'. He finally added that they have now decided to make that film. Pixar also announced the same on Twitter, take a look:

The tweet also mentioned that the role will be voiced by Chris Evans and that fans should get ready 'to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear'. They also added the first look of Buzz in the movie. Take a look: 

Many fans showered their love in response to the tweet and mentioned that Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear was a great choice. One fan mentioned - 'This waaaaaay better idea then just doing a prequel movie of Toy buzz' and another fan added - 'absolutely brilliant for a film. chris evans will have to impress us re Voice.'. Take a look:

Chris Evans also took to Twitter to mention how excited he was for the film. He added that he was very happy and that he did not even have the words. Take a look:

He also mentioned that the movie was not another Toy Story movie but was an origin story on whom the toy was based. Many fans appreciated the clarification. Take a look:

