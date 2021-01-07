'WandaVision' First Clip Reveals Comedy Sitcom In The MCU Series

WandaVision cast has Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettanuu reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision, respectively. It is a much-anticipated upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. Ahead of its premiere, the first official clip from the show has been released depicting its sitcom style.

Also Read | WandaVision Composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez Hints At "epic" Season Arc

WandaVision’s new clip reveals full MCU sitcom comedy

Elizabeth Olsen recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live for promoting the Marvel series. WandaVision’s new clip was revealed during the interview. The black and white clip highlights the sitcom-style that the shows will offer. Olsen as Wanda wakes up from her sleep and uses her power to turn on the light which wakes up Vision. With few comic punches, there is also the audiences’ laughter reaction. Olsen revealed that it is their bewitched episode from the ‘60s. The WandaVision’s new clip can be seen at around the 4:25 mark. Check it out below.

Also Read | 'WandaVision' Number Of Episodes On Disney Plus Revealed By Marvel

Also Read | 'WandaVision To Reflect Anxiety And Chaos Of 2020,' Says Executive Producer Jac Shaeffer

WandaVision will depict several sitcoms from the 90s era. Many episodes were also filmed in front of live studio audiences. As Wanda is seen using her power to control objects in WandaVision's new clip, it hints that her full potential could be explored in the series. However, the question of how Vision is alive and other details still remains as the main WandaVision plot.

The spinoff series will kick start MCU Phase four, following the long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. WandaVision plot is described as a blend of classic television and the MCU. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. It takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision cast has Kat Dennings making a comeback as Darcy Lewis from Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Randall Park reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as a plucky neighbor, along with Teyonah Parris who will portray the adult Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in Captain Marvel.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Shaeffer as the head writer. More characters from the MCU are expected to have a cameo in the show. It will be connected to Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Also Read | WandaVision's Latest Footage Has Its First-ever Avengers References; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.