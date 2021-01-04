New Avengers Endgame Theory Suggest Black Widow And Hawkeye Were Rivals In Budapest

Scarlett Johansson portrays Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, with Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The two had been best of friends and Romanoff even sacrificed herself to save Barton and the universe in Avengers: Endgame. While they have been on several missions together, one of the recent Avengers Endgame theories suggests that they stood against each other in the infamous Budapest sequence.

Black Widow and Hawkeye were on opposite sides in Budapest indicates Avengers Endgame theory

In Avengers (2012), during the battle of New York Natasha Romanoff says, “It’s like Budapest all over again,” to Clint Barton. The latter replies, “You and I remember Budapest very different,” and the conversation ends. This was the first time when the place was mentioned, and fans have been wondering since then that what happened there.

Now a Reddit user named hootanhalf suggests that Black Widow and Hawkeye were actually foes in Budapest, referring to their conversation in Avengers: Endgame. The duo travels back in time and goes to Vormir in search of the Soul Stone. There, Natasha Romanoff says, “I don’t judge people on their worst mistakes,” to which Clint Barton replies, “Maybe you should.” Romanoff quips back, “You didn’t,” forming the base of the addition in Avengers Endgame theories.

The fan suggests that it is possible that Black Widow and Hawkeye fought each other in Budapest. It is because Natasha Romanoff originated from the Soviet bloc, being a part of the Red room trainee. She did something very bad in Budapest before she was converted in her views and joined S.H.E.I.L.D. with Hawkeye. It is also known that Black Widow disguises her past life.

The Budapest secret will be revealed in the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow. Jeremy Renner will be seen as Clint Barton aka Hawkeye with Scarlett Johansson as the lead. The movie also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, and Ray Winstone in their MCU debut.

Directed by Cate Shortland, it will show Natasha Romanoff encountering her past as she is on a run. The project has faced multiple delays due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Black Widow is currently scheduled to release on May 7, 2021, in theatres.

