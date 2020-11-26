David Harbour Details Red Guardian's Origin As Russia's Captain America In 'Black Widow'

Black Widow is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). David Harbour will be making his MCU debut with the movie as Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian. The character is termed as Russian counterpart of Captain America, played by Chris Evans. Now Harbour has shared details about his role.

David Harbour reveals Red Guardian’s origin as Russia’s Captain America in Black Widow

In a new Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book (via comicbookmovie.com), David Harbour spilled the beans about his role as Alexei Shostakov. He said that the character grew up in the Soviet Union during the arms race and was a soldier. The actor stated that he was chosen for this program as the Americans were developing weapons and, of course, Captain America. He revealed that the Russians were slow to catch up, but they wanted to fight back with their own version of Captain America. He asserted that Shostakov was shot up with a super-strength serum and trained in a certain way. But he did not become as famous as Captain America and nobody really knows who he is.

David Harbour explained the connection between him and Black Widow. He said that they were set up as a spy family in America in the '90s. So, Rachel Weisz's Melina was sort of the mom, Alexei was the dad, with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova being their kids. He mentioned that the audience will see that at the beginning of the movie, and they sort of function as a family. The actor stated that they knew each other from long ago and then they lost touch for almost twenty years. He asserted that the Red Guardian took Romanoff from the Red Room and also put her back into the Red Room because he believed in this cause.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow cast includes O-T Fagbenle and Ray Winstone in their MCU debut role. William Hurt will return as Thaddeus Ross and Jeremy Renner is also confirmed to have a cameo appearance as Clint Barton / Hawkeye. The movie takes place before the event of Avengers: Endgame and shows Natasha Romanoff on a run along with encountering her past.

Like many other projects, it has faced delays due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Black Widow is currently scheduled to release in theatres on May 7, 2021. It will be the first film in Marvel’s Phase Four.

