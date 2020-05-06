Nikki Bella Opens Up On Split With John Cena, Reveals Differences On Marriage, Kids

Almost two years after their split, former WWE Diva's Champion Nikki Bella has finally unveiled the factors that forced her to break up with WWE superstar John Cena in 2018. John Cena and Nikki Bella were regarded as one of the most celebrated couples in WWE and they were together for six long years. However, after WrestleMania 32 the couple suddenly announced that they had split up and Nikki Bella got engaged with her former dancing partner Artem Chigvinstev. Though John Cena and Nikki Bella are no longer together, the WWE Diva recently claimed that she “wanted him (John Cena) more”.

Nikki Bella reveals why she broke up with John Cena

In her new memoir ‘Incomparable’, Nikki Bella claimed that it was John Cena’s concerns over marriage and kids that was the root cause of their split up. According to Nikki Bella, John Cena did not want to have kids and Nikki Bella was forced to suppress her desires as deep as she could. "I stopped giving voice to those needs, though. I was worried my ex would call it off and let me go. And while I wanted those things very badly. I just wanted him more." stated Nikki Bella.

Nikki Bella further said that she would still love John Cena and billed him as a ‘Wonderful Man’. Nikki Bella is expecting her first child and her twin Brie Bella is expecting her second child and the duo keep updating the world about their pregnancies via social media. Here’s a glimpse of Nikki Bella in her 26th week of pregnancy.

Image courtesy: WWE.com