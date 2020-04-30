Gabrielle Union Reveals She Once Advised Steph Curry And Wife Ayesha To Break Up

Ayesha and Steph Curry made an appearance on Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's recent Instagram Live this week. Gabrielle Union joined the session after Wade started it, and talked about her old lifestyle and how young Ayesha and Steph Curry were back then. While talking about Ayesha and Steph, Gabrielle Union revealed how she advised both of them to break up.

During the Live, Union stated that she enjoyed her life back then, which is the advice she gave Ayesha and a young Steph Curry. She apparently told them to break up and see other people as she thought the chance of their relationship working out was 'very low'. She also said she used some different language back then, but that is basically what she told the two of them. Dwyane Wade smiled as he apologized on their family's behalf, saying that that is not who they are anymore.

As the four of them laughed at Union's story, she called Steph and Ayesha 'unicorns'. She added that very few people she has met have been this consistent and she has now known the couple for over a decade. When people ask her if they are real, she says yes. She even said that she wishes more people understood they can be people of faith and also move the 'culture forward'. Gabrielle Union thinks those two things co-exist and Steph and Ayesha are doing a good job at claiming to be who they are.

Ayesha and Steph Curry started dating in 2008 and got married in 2011. The couple now has three children together – Riley, Ryan and Canon. Gabrielle Union and Wade also started dating in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014. The couple has a daughter named Kaavia James Union Wade who was born in 2018.