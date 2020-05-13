Sandra Oh Talks About Playing Roles That Explore A Character's Race; Read Details

The American Canadian actor Sandra Oh is best known for her roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve. The actor recently opened up about her role choices as an actor. Sandra Oh also talked about how a specific race is covered in films and Television shows. The actor was involved in an interview with a leading magazine.

While talking about her career and role choices, Sandra Oh said that she is now at that point of her career where she is specifically interested in doing roles which explore the character’s race. She simply said that she wants to do such roles because she can. She further said that one cannot write a character without exploring the background of who the character is, and a one-dimensional approach makes very little sense.

Talking about how race and culture shapes an individual, the actor said that it often influences their choices or ways of navigating the world. She also addressed the subject of portrayal of Asian Americans in films and television shows. Sandra Oh said that Asian Americans and especially those of her generation almost recoil if they hear an accent on screen, because of racism and misunderstanding it is.

Grey’s Anatomy actor also revealed her success story. She said that she is playing the characters that are essential to the plot and which conduct the narrative of the story. She explained the reason behind this as she cannot be cut out from the narrative if she is playing such roles. She also added that she is now at a point of her career where she can afford to turn down certain roles.

Sandra Oh’s characters in shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Killing Eve are well appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Sandra Oh has also studied Ballet while growing up in Canada. She was keen on becoming an actor until she got in high school.

